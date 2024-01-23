FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders for 'damaging' public property during Nyay Yatra in Assam

The case has been registered against Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders under various sections of the PDPP Act.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders for 'damaging' public property during Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra in Assam. The FIR has been registered against Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under various sections of the PDPP Act.

In a tweet, Sarma wrote, "With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act."

With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Jatra is currently in Assam and the alleged acts of violence took place while the party supporters and leaders broke barricades and clashed with police personnel in their bid to enter Guwahati.

Earlier, Gandhi said he doesn't get "intimidated" by such tactics after Assam CM directed state DGP to register a case against Gandhi for 'provoking the crowd'. Gandhi said Sarma's direction was because "he is scared" and asserted that his actions were only helping the yatra in getting publicity.

The state police didn't allow the Gandhi-led yatra to enter the capital city, triggering protests from Congress workers who removed barricades, resulting in a clash in which some Congress leaders, including state party president Bhupen Borah suffered minor injuries.

(With inputs from PTI)