Farmers union threaten to bring tractors to Republic Day parade if demands not met

Tikait and other protesting farmers were stopped at Munda Pandey toll plaza near Moradabad.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has declared that farmers are prepared to take their agitation up a notch if the Centre doesn’t accede to their demands to take back the three laws part of the Farmers Act.

Speaking at Gajrola district in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Tikait announced that the farmers are prepared to take over the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2021.

“If our demands are not met, we will bring tractors and trolleys with the national flag to the Republic day parade. They we are going to see who pulls out the water cannon against us at the parade,” Tikait said in Gajrola on Friday (December 25).

“Then we will all find out who is a desh bhakt and who is Khalistani because some of our critics have tried to call us Khalistani recently,” he added.

Tikait and other protesting farmers were stopped at Munda Pandey toll plaza near Moradabad as three days back some farmers had confronted the local police authorities there and farmers were stopped for close to 8-10 hours then.

Speaking about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, Tikait told IANS news agency, “Of course the Prime Minister and the government of India will have to find a solution to this issue. You can`t expect the opposition or Rahul Gandhi to do it. It has been a month and the farmers won’t return home. First, sit down and resolve the issue by withdrawing farm laws.”

“We are ready to discuss the agricultural laws, but they haven’t said they will repeal the agricultural laws. We are also ready for talks, but they are putting up a condition that they won’t repeal the contentious laws,” Tikait further said.

“Nobody is misleading farmers. The only motive of farmers gathered here is to have a legislation on MSP and repeal of these agricultural laws.

“The Prime Minister mentioned farmers in his address. The government must farmers sit down and have discussions with farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi,” he added.

In fact, under the PM-Kisan scheme Prime Minister Modi transferred an amount of Rs 18,000 crore into the accounts of nine crore farmers on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The PM also attacked the opposition by accusing them of running a political agenda.