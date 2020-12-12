Headlines

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait: Central intelligence should catch anti-social elements if found roaming with farmers

Rakesh Tikait said that if Central intelligence agencies found any anti-social elements roaming with farmers, then they should grill them immediately.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 04:44 PM IST

A day after Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that anti-social elements were conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasant movement under the guise of farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait on Saturday clarified that no anti-national elements were roaming with farmers.

Tikait said that if the Central intelligence agencies found any anti-social elements roaming with farmers, then they should grill them immediately. "Central intelligence should catch them. If people of a banned organisation are roaming amid us, put them behind bars. We have not found any such person here, if we do we will send them away."

The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by 'anti-social' as well as 'Leftist and Maoist' elements as the agitators plan to escalate their stir by blocking more highways around Delhi.

Earlier Rakesh Tikait on Friday, had said that if the government wanted to talk to farmer leaders, it should formally convey like in previous occasions, asserting that anything less than scrapping of the new agri laws won't be accepted.

The government on Thursday had asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.

However, on Saturday farmers protesting at the Delhi-Gazipur border started marching towards Delhi. "With this march, we want to give a message to the government to listen to our issues," Tikait further added.

The farmers' protests have now entered the 17th day today. The Delhi Police on Saturday increased deployment of personnel and placed more concrete barriers at various border points as farmers have announced that they will intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws, with plans to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway and the Yumuna Expressway.

Taking to Twitter, social activist Yogendra Yadav, who is part of the ongoing protests, said farmers from areas in Rajasthan and Haryana are assembling on Saturday and their 'Delhi Chalo' march would begin on Sunday.

"Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo march' on Jaipur-Delhi highway will not start today and it will begin from Shahjahanpur border tomorrow. Today, farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana will congregate in Kotputli and Behror," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The increase in security arrangement comes amid thousands of farmers protesting at various areas on Delhi's borders for the last 16 days and demanding that the legislations be withdrawn.

