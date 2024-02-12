Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security

Ahead of the farmers' 'Chalo Delhi' march to the national capital on February 13, Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North-East Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure law and order.

Rallies and processions, entry of tractors and trolleys, and explosive or corrosive substances are prohibited. Other than this, blocking roads and conducting a procession by the farmers have also been banned as per the latest order.

"Information has been received that some farmer organizations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. To avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area," read an order issued by Delhi Police.

Further, as per the order, public gathering at all areas on the UP border and nearby areas within the ambit of the North-East district of Delhi Police will remain prohibited.

"Prohibit entering of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses, Trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, on horses etc, carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. Order that the North East District Police shall make all efforts to prevent protestors from entering Delhi," the order added.

It stated further that no person or protestor shall be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, Trishul, spears, lathi, rods etc.