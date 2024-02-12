Twitter
Headlines

Biggest online survey on fake news, give your views here

Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security

Man finds 5 King Cobras in his bedroom while demolishing house, what happened next will leave you shocked

7th Pay Commission big update: EPFO hikes interest rate on PF, DA hike expected soon

Apple iPhone SE to look similar to iPhone 16, rumoured to feature notchless design

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security

Man finds 5 King Cobras in his bedroom while demolishing house, what happened next will leave you shocked

7th Pay Commission big update: EPFO hikes interest rate on PF, DA hike expected soon

Inside pics of Anil Ambani’s luxurious home

8 vegetarian supplements of Omega-3

Piles: 10 worst foods for hemorrhoids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet highest-paid Kannada actor who earned Rs 50 as first pay; it's not Rishab Shetty, Upendra or Kichcha Sudeep

Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps man in Jaipur restaurant, defends himself after video goes viral

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

HomeIndia

India

Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security

Farmers’ protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the farmers' 'Chalo Delhi' march to the national capital on February 13, Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North-East Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure law and order.

Rallies and processions, entry of tractors and trolleys, and explosive or corrosive substances are prohibited. Other than this, blocking roads and conducting a procession by the farmers have also been banned as per the latest order.

"Information has been received that some farmer organizations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. To avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area," read an order issued by Delhi Police.

Further, as per the order, public gathering at all areas on the UP border and nearby areas within the ambit of the North-East district of Delhi Police will remain prohibited.

"Prohibit entering of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses, Trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, on horses etc, carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. Order that the North East District Police shall make all efforts to prevent protestors from entering Delhi," the order added.

It stated further that no person or protestor shall be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, Trishul, spears, lathi, rods etc.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

'I can deliver for...': Akash Deep's assertive words after maiden India call-up for Test series against England

Meet doctor who studied in private community school, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, is married to..

Saree-clad woman captures massive python bare-handed, video goes viral

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE