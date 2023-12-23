‘Extremism shouldn’t be given…': Jaishankar reacts to temple vandalism in US

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacts a day after anti-Indian graffiti was written on a Hindu temple in California

A day after anti-Indian graffiti was written on a Hindu temple in California, US, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar broke the silence.

He said, "I have seen it. Extremists, separatists, and such forces (against India) should not be given space in foreign lands. Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway."

Jaishankar's reaction came after anti-Indian and pro-Khalistani slogans were spray-painted on the exterior walls of the Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California. Graffiti on the walls also included the name of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a Khalistani, who was killed.

As soon as the incident unfolded, Newark police officers met with temple authorities, who claimed the vandalism was intended to scare them.

The police's statement read, as quoted by PTI, "Based on the content of the graffiti it is believed that the defacement was a targeted act, and the vandalism is being investigated as a possible hate crime."

The Newark police department further stated that any acts or threats of "violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are considered very serious and given very high priority." However, The Indian Embassy in San Francisco has requested an investigation into the event.

On social networking platform X, the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco strongly condemned the act. The post reads, "This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter."

There have been other instances of vandalism at temples recently. Similar instances have occurred in the past in Canada and the United States.

This incident also occurred over two weeks after the US Department of Justice accused an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice and a leader of the Khalistani movement.