India

Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits Congress, likely to join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has resigned from the Congress party.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan resigned from the Congress. According to sources, Chavan may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days.

