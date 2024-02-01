Twitter
Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to be in one-day judicial custody as special court reserves order

Hemant Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday night.

PTI

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 05:47 PM IST

Edited by

The special PMLA court in Ranchi has sent former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said on Thursday. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night. The ED sought 10 days remand for Soren. The court reserved its order for Friday. The JMM executive president has been sent to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said. Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday night.

READ | Watch: Puja performed in 'Vyas Tehkana' of Gyanvapi mosque after 31 years while muslim side challenges order

 

