Even with geographical constraints, India-Jamaica trade flourishing: President Ram Nath Kovind

While hailing the friendly relations between India and Jamaica, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that despite geographical distance, the economic interactions between the two democracies flourish.

In his speech at the "Indian Community and Friends of India Warm Welcome" Programme in Jamaica, President Kovind said, "India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values... economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment."

President Kovind added that in his talk with Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen and Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, they discussed ways to further strengthen the close relationships between the countries.

While addressing the Indian community in Jamaica, President Ram Nath Kovind shared that "the First Lady of Jamaica was so fascinated with Indian culture that today she wore a `salwar-kurta`.

"Earlier, President Kovind inaugurated an `India-Jamaica Friendship Garden` at the Hope Gardens, Jamaica and planted a sapling along with the First Lady Savita Kovind.

President Kovind also presented a symbolic gift of cricket kits to Jamaica Cricket Association, as a mark of cricket cooperation between the two nations. President of the Jamaica Cricket Association, Wilford Billy Heaven received the same.

Earlier, on the sidelines of this inaugural event, Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation said, "Environmental challenges like climate crisis & pollution are global crises. India and Jamaica are developing nations, it is important that we lead the world in environmental protection.

"Meawhile, Fayval Williams, Jamaican Minister of Education and Youth noted, "We would like to see greater collaboration in the field of education, especially technically. India has many years of experience in that field and a good reputation globally for tech. There could also be student/teacher exchanges.

"This comes amid the President`s four-day visit to the Caribbean nation of Jamaica. President Kovind also met with the Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna at the meeting venue in Kingston.

Earlier President Kovind inaugurated "Dr BR Ambedkar Avenue", a road named after the architect of India`s Constitution, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in Downtown Kingston.

President Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, arrived here on Sunday on a state visit and this is also the first by any Indian President to the Caribbean country.