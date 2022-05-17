‘The Kashmir Files triggered violence in J-K’, says Mehbooba Mufti after Kashmiri Pandit killing

File photo

Just a few days after government employee Rahul Bhat, who was from the Kashmiri Pandit community, was killed in Budgam, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has talked about the reason behind the emerging cases of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Kashmir Files' is responsible for triggering violence in the valley, claiming that she had created a safe environment in the union territory.

While speaking to reports, Mufti said, “We created a safe atmosphere for Kashmiri pandits. In 2016 during peak unrest, no killing happened. The Kashmir Files movie has triggered violence.” The PDP leader also targeted the BJP-led Central government over the Gyanvapi row and said that "they are after all our mosques".

As per ANI reports, Mufti said, “They (Centre) are creating Hindu-Muslim issues to distract from real topics and are after Gyanvapi mosque now. They are after all our mosques. Our God is wherever we worship; give us a list of all mosques you are eyeing.”

This comes just as the Supreme Court is gearing up to hear the Gyanvapi Masjid case on May 17, a day after the videography survey of the mosque was completed by the authorities. The apex court bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the plea by the Muslim community today.

Earlier in the day, Farooq Abdullah called for a ban on 'The Kashmir Files', alleging that it has created an atmosphere of "hatred in the country". He also called the film "baseless", citing the incidents portrayed in the movie as fake.

The remarks came a day after the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders, including Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, met LG Manoj Sinha to discuss the recent incidents of violence caused by the killing of Rahul Bhat in the Valley.

Rahul Bhat, who worked in the Tehsil office in Budgam, was shot dead by terrorists inside his workplace. This triggered a massive outrage and protest by the Kashmiri Pandit community, who slammed the Centre over the concern for their security and safety in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)

