Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Mizoram, tremors felt across northeast

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Champhai region of Mizoram on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake hit the region at 7:29 pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram, the NCS said in its report, adding that the depth of the tremor was 80 km.

The tremor was felt in various parts of the Northeast including Meghalaya capital Shillong. However, there was no immediate report of any damage.

Several low-intensity earthquakes have recently jolted parts of the country including national capital Delhi. The most recent one happened on Thursday morning when an earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Haryana's Rohtak.

On Tuesday, an earthquake of 5.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours. While the epicentre was Tajikistan, strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts.