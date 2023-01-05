Search icon
Earthquake in Delhi: List of Indian cities where tremors were felt

Earthquake jolts felt in Delhi, NCR and other states, here's the full list of affected places.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

Jolts of the earthquake were felt today in Delhi and NCR regions at 7.56 pm on January 5. The Ritcher scale put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.5, according to the media reports. Afghanistan is said to be the epicentre.

Residents of the neighbouring nations felt the tremors as Indian and Pakistani Twitter users reported them on social media.

Affected countries

Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram were among the Indian cities where residents felt shook. While Lahore and Islamabad in Pakistan reportedly felt tremors. Afghanistan and Tajikistan are some other nations.

