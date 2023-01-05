Search icon
Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, netizens react with hilarious memes

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Tremors were felt in Delhi NCR and other neighbouring areas on Thursday after an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude was recorded in Afghanistan. Soon after feeling the earthquake, netizens started reacting to it on Twitter. 

Some users have also shared hilarious memes. Meanwhile, National Centre for Seismology said "An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit 79km South of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 7:55 pm today."

