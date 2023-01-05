Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, netizens react with hilarious memes.

Tremors were felt in Delhi NCR and other neighbouring areas on Thursday after an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude was recorded in Afghanistan. Soon after feeling the earthquake, netizens started reacting to it on Twitter.
Some users have also shared hilarious memes. Meanwhile, National Centre for Seismology said "An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit 79km South of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 7:55 pm today."
Check out the best memes below:
