E-passports to be introduced in India soon- Here’s all you need to know

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that Indians will soon get chip-enabled e-passports that will smooth out the passage of international travel and immigration for all citizens around the world. The same was announced by MEA Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya through Twitter.

The MEA secretary said that the new e-passports will offer a variety of new features for the travellers such as securing the biometric data and being compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. These passports will be produced at Nashik’s India Security Press.

According to media reports, the e-passport will hold a chip, which will be embedded with vital information about the passenger such as their biometric data, name, address, and other important identity-related information.

The new e-passports will also hold security features that will disallow unauthorized data transfer through Radio-frequency identification (RFID), according to reports. This will make travel smoother and more secure for international passengers, according to MEA.

Announcing the launch of the same, Bhattacharya tweeted, “India to soon introduce next-gen e-passport for citizens. Secure biometric data. Smooth passage through immigration posts globally. ICAO compliant. Produced at India Security Press, Nashik.”

As a trial run for the same, the government had issued 20,000 official and diplomatic e-Passports with an electronic microprocessor chip embedded in them. If the trials are successful, then the Centre will start issuing e-passports to all the citizens.

Currently, the passports issued to Indian citizens are printed on a booklet. The new passports will follow the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and will be tougher, as well as harder to destroy, according to an MEA release.

The MEA had said in March 2021, “India Security Press, Nashik has awarded the contract for procurement of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant electronic contactless inlays along with its operating system necessary for chip-enabled e-Passports.”