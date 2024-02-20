Twitter
Dwarka Expressway's 19-km stretch in Gurugram likely to open soon; check details

Dwarka Expressway starts from Shiv Murti on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

Dwarka Expressway is a much-awaited project in Delhi NCR as it will help commuters travel smoothly from Delhi-Gurugram or vice versa. The 28.5-km-long Dwarka Expressway (NH 248-BB) starts from Shiv-Murti near Mahipalpur on National Highway (NH) 8 and ends near the Kherki Daula toll plaza. The Dwarka Expressway is India's first elevated road project.

According to reports, the 19-km stretch from the Delhi-Gurgaon border to Kherki Daula in Haryana is set to open for traffic by the first week of March. The remaining portion of the expressway in Delhi (9.5 km) is estimated to be completed by June this year, TOI reported. The inauguration is likely before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May.

The 34-meter wide expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore. It has been designed as an 8-lane grade-separated expressway. With this expressway, the journey from Delhi to Manesar will take just 15 minutes.
 
Also known as the Northern Peripheral Road, it starts from Shiv Murti on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Gurgaon in Haryana. It will also have the longest and widest urban road tunnel in the country, measuring 3.6-km in length and 8 lanes. 

The state-of-art highway project will be access-controlled with designated entry points on service roads to avoid traffic congestion. It also has four multi-level interchanges and cross-road underpasses at major junctions. The construction work on the Dwarka Expressway began in 2018.

