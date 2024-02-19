Twitter
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon; check details

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested, star player set to return for Ranchi Test

Meet student who battled cerebral palsy, got admission in IIT; now got job at Google at 22 with high salary package...

Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

Meet man who once lived with 20 people in a house, remained hungry for 3 days, is now a millionaire, seen on TV as... 

Meet man who once lived with 20 people in a house, remained hungry for 3 days, is now a millionaire, seen on TV as... 

Forex Fundamentals: From Basics to Advanced Trading Techniques

Weight Loss: Best legumes and beans to shed belly fat fast 

Batters with most sixes in an innings in Test cricket

Health benefits of purple cabbage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon; check details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS (RapidX) is an 82.15 km semi-high speed rail line with 22 stations connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 05:23 PM IST

Services on the 17 km-long priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai Depot have been active since October 2023. This section has four elevated stations -- Sahibabad, Duhai, Guldhar, and Duhai Depot. It comes under stage one of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail (RRTS) project. The RRTS comes under the Namo Bharat project, which has been divided into four stages.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS (RapidX) is an 82.15 km semi-high speed rail line with 22 stations connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. But when will the services extended to other stations on the project? The trial run of Namo Bharat trains on the 25 km section ahead of the priority section (Sahibabad to Duhai) till Meerut South is currently underway. The section will soon see the commencement of train services, as per reports. Beyond Duhai in this section, there are Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South stations.

Meanwhile, the last viaduct (rail bridge) span between Meerut South to Shatabdi Nagar Station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been installed. With this, the entire 48-km-long viaduct from Sahibabad to Meerut is ready, officials said on Monday.

Meerut South RRTS station will provide the services of RRTS as well as Meerut Metro. This station is being constructed near the Meerut Expressway. Two entry and exit gates on both sides of the road will provide ease of access to the commuters. Meerut Metro service will start from Meerut South station and go till Modipuram.

