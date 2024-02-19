Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon; check details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS (RapidX) is an 82.15 km semi-high speed rail line with 22 stations connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut.

Services on the 17 km-long priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai Depot have been active since October 2023. This section has four elevated stations -- Sahibabad, Duhai, Guldhar, and Duhai Depot. It comes under stage one of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail (RRTS) project. The RRTS comes under the Namo Bharat project, which has been divided into four stages.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS (RapidX) is an 82.15 km semi-high speed rail line with 22 stations connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. But when will the services extended to other stations on the project? The trial run of Namo Bharat trains on the 25 km section ahead of the priority section (Sahibabad to Duhai) till Meerut South is currently underway. The section will soon see the commencement of train services, as per reports. Beyond Duhai in this section, there are Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South stations.

Meanwhile, the last viaduct (rail bridge) span between Meerut South to Shatabdi Nagar Station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been installed. With this, the entire 48-km-long viaduct from Sahibabad to Meerut is ready, officials said on Monday.

Meerut South RRTS station will provide the services of RRTS as well as Meerut Metro. This station is being constructed near the Meerut Expressway. Two entry and exit gates on both sides of the road will provide ease of access to the commuters. Meerut Metro service will start from Meerut South station and go till Modipuram.

READ | Meet man, an Indian, who has worked with genius like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, he is now...