Meet man, an Indian, who has worked with genius like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, he is now...

He recently shared that he got a culture shock when he moved from Chennai to Silicon Valley, US.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Several Indians have worked with top companies in the world including Microsoft and Meta. With their hard work and consistency, they continue to grow in their lives. One such person is Sriram Krishnan, who has worked with top CEOs such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and X owner Elon Musk. He is now a venture capitalist and currently a General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz focused on crypto. He worked with Zuckerberg in 2013 and with Elon Musk during the Twitter acquisition. In 2007, he joined Microsoft and worked for Nadella for a few years in Seattle.

Before moving to US, he worked in India for a short period. Krishnan shared he got a culture shock when he moved from Chennai to Silicon Valley. He did his engineering at Anna University from 2001 - 2005. The Chennai-born tech entrepreneur was roped in by Elon Musk after he acquired Twitter in 2022. Recently at the World Government Summit in UAE, Krishnan shared his experience working with top CEOs.

"When I was a teenager, I taught myself to write code that led to a career in technology. I've been very fortunate and lucky. In 2007, I joined Microsoft. I worked for Satya for a bunch of years in Seattle, before he was the CEO of Microsoft. Then I was at Facebook, now Meta, working for Mark Zuckerberg. Then I've had the opportunity to kind of work with Elon on multiple occasions. Most recently, or infamously, during the takeover at Twitter (X). Currently, I am a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. We are a large venture capital firm," Krishnan told Time magazine's Naina Bajekal during the session.

READ | Meet man who studied in US, UK, now leads Rs 32685 crore pharma company in India as...
 
Krishnan claimed that most successful CEOs had some common attributes. "If you look at Zuckerberg, Elon all these CEOs, they don't delegate as much as they're into the details. And if I could be provocative, I would say delegation is overrated and micromanagement is underrated. All the great CEOs I've met are always micromanagers," he added.

He spent the previous decade working on consumer internet software running product teams at Twitter (now X), Meta and Snap. He also hosts a podcast with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy covering tech and creators.

