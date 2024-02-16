Meet man who studied in US, UK, now leads Rs 32685 crore pharma company in India as...

He has been associated with the pharma company for the last 22 years.

Many Indian businessmen go to study abroad after their initial schooling in India. They also work there after completing their studies. However, some of them decide to come home in India and work in top companies. One such person is Srinivas Sadu, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gland Pharma. The pharma company has a market capitalisation of Rs 32685 crore as of February 16. Sadu has been associated with the company for the last 22 years. He was appointed to his current role in April 2019.

He holds a master’s degree in Industrial Pharmacy from Long Island University, New York. He also did an MBA from University of Maryland (US). Sadu did his postgraduate certification in Finance and Management from London School of Business and Finance. He has over 23 years of experience in business development, manufacturing operations, supply chain management and strategic planning.

Sadu joined the company as the general manager, exports in 2000. He was elevated to the position of senior general manager in 2002, vice president in 2003, director in 2005, and chief operating officer in 2011. Under his leadership, the company has consistently witnessed growth, both in terms of revenue and profits, while expanding across all geographies.

