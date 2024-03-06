DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Shaliza Dhami wins in defence category

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2024: DNA India recognises Shaliza Dhami as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the defence category. An Indian woman officer, made history by leading the parade for the first time ever. She is an IAF helicopter pilot and became the first female commander of a front-line combat unit in March.

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, an Indian woman officer, made history by leading the parade for the first time ever. She is an IAF helicopter pilot and became the first female commander of a front-line combat unit in March. She is in charge of a missile squadron in the Western sector at the moment. The parade also included an all-women contingent consisting of the newly inducted Agniveer Vayu, who marched shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. The parade also included a flight of Garud commandos for the first time.

She is presently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters. She was commissioned in 2003 as a Helicopter pilot and has over 2,800 hours of flying experience.She is a qualified flying instructor and has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector.

The IAF and navy have allowed women officers to join their special forces units inside their ranks, such as the Garud commando force and Marine Commandos, as they meet selection standards, in an effort to foster gender equality. The Indian Air Force celebrated its 91st Anniversary on October 8, 2023, and for the first time ever, an Indian woman officer, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, led the parade.