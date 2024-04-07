Twitter
DNA Verified: Supreme Court bans EVM due to glitches? EC reveals the truth

EVM appears to be at the top of the list when it comes to national blame. Simultaneously, there have been rumours circulating that the nation's top court, the Supreme Court, has prohibited electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections due to malfunctions it discovered.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 08:19 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
In the 1982 Kerala state elections, electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the first time in the nation. Since then, various statements and accusations about this machine have been made on occasion. 

This is why many people claim that EVM appears to be at the top of the list when it comes to national blame. Simultaneously, there have been rumours circulating that the nation's top court, the Supreme Court, has prohibited electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections due to malfunctions it discovered.

Many places are claiming that the country's Supreme Court has banned EVMs. In response, the Election Commission of India updated its website, https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/, to refute these false claims. A segment of Myth vs. Reality on various election-related issues has begun, in details/evm. The Election Commission has explained the facts behind the Supreme Court's and the High Court's ban on electronic voting machines in this myth versus reality debate. But what's the real story behind this? Here it is. 

Since 2001, complaints have been brought against EVMs in a number of the nation's High Courts, sparking concerns about potential irregularities and bringing up this topic. The Supreme Court has occasionally looked into cases involving a variety of topics pertaining to the administrative security, usage, robustness, dependability, and technical security of electronic voting machines (EVMs). It has done this in cooperation with numerous national agencies. 

In 2001, the Madras High Court acknowledged that "it is not possible to hack or tamper with EVMs" while deliberating over a case. The Supreme Court dismissed appeals against High Court orders in numerous cases involving EVMs and fined petitioners, characterising their actions as nothing more than publicity gimmicks.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission will use only EVMs during the elections, which will be held in seven phases across the country from 19 April 2024 to 1 June 2024. The results will be announced simultaneously across the country on 4 June

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
