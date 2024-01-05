Headlines

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Salaar: Spanish dub of Prabhas, Prashant Neel's latest blockbuster will be released in Latin America

Bihar's 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai, age fraud claims surface

DNA TV Show: Indian Navy evacuates 21-member crew of vessel hijacked in Arabian sea

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Shweta Tiwari says 'filmy people make TV actors feel small', shares how it was different on Indian Police Force set

10 anti ageing foods you must eat

9 spices that promote weight loss

7 common mistakes after meals that cause weight gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Salaar: Spanish dub of Prabhas, Prashant Neel's latest blockbuster will be released in Latin America

HomeIndia

India

DNA TV Show: Indian Navy evacuates 21-member crew of vessel hijacked in Arabian sea

Attacks led to a 250% spike in ship insurance and route changes, raising travel costs by 15%. This could hike the prices of goods sent by sea, affecting economies reliant on maritime trade.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maritime trade routes, once safe and cheap for global trade, now face growing dangers. Attacks and hijackings of ships have surged, with the recent abduction of MV Lila Norfolk near Somalia raising alarms. The Indian Navy's quick action rescued 15 Indians and 6 others from the hijacked ship, INS Chennai, launching a successful operation after a crew member's alert.

This brave rescue in the Arabian Sea shows India's Navy commitment to protect not only its waters but also aid other nations. Yet, this incident highlights the global worry about piracy in vital trade routes.

With frequent incidents like these, agencies like UKMTO share critical data. The Indian Navy's success proves its dedication to safeguarding sailors amid rising threats.

Maritime security is a big worry worldwide. Between November 14, 2023, and January 4, 2024, over 25 attacks happened in the Red and Arabian Seas, nearly one every two days. Nine involved looting cargo.

Piracy impacts global trade heavily. Around 15% of world trade goes through the Red Sea, showing how crucial safe routes are.

Attacks led to a 250% spike in ship insurance and route changes, raising travel costs by 15%. This could hike the prices of goods sent by sea, affecting economies reliant on maritime trade.

World leaders discuss collective strategies at forums like the UN Security Council. Though creating a joint force is undecided, navies like India and the USA protect the Red and Arabian Seas.

Resurging piracy, especially by Somali pirates, needs global action. These events highlight the urgent need to secure vital sea routes for international trade.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AIRPORTELs Revolutionizes Travel With Seamless Delivery and Storage Solutions

Tata Punch EV breaks cover, bookings open at Rs 21000, to offer range of…

Mira Rajput uses this DIY hack for her dry skin in winter

Meet the heir of Rs 33,000 crore business empire who resigned as CEO of company to focus on...

3 Best Sites To Buy Snapchat Followers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE