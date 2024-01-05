DNA TV Show: Indian Navy evacuates 21-member crew of vessel hijacked in Arabian sea

Attacks led to a 250% spike in ship insurance and route changes, raising travel costs by 15%. This could hike the prices of goods sent by sea, affecting economies reliant on maritime trade.

Maritime trade routes, once safe and cheap for global trade, now face growing dangers. Attacks and hijackings of ships have surged, with the recent abduction of MV Lila Norfolk near Somalia raising alarms. The Indian Navy's quick action rescued 15 Indians and 6 others from the hijacked ship, INS Chennai, launching a successful operation after a crew member's alert.

This brave rescue in the Arabian Sea shows India's Navy commitment to protect not only its waters but also aid other nations. Yet, this incident highlights the global worry about piracy in vital trade routes.

With frequent incidents like these, agencies like UKMTO share critical data. The Indian Navy's success proves its dedication to safeguarding sailors amid rising threats.

Maritime security is a big worry worldwide. Between November 14, 2023, and January 4, 2024, over 25 attacks happened in the Red and Arabian Seas, nearly one every two days. Nine involved looting cargo.

Piracy impacts global trade heavily. Around 15% of world trade goes through the Red Sea, showing how crucial safe routes are.

World leaders discuss collective strategies at forums like the UN Security Council. Though creating a joint force is undecided, navies like India and the USA protect the Red and Arabian Seas.

Resurging piracy, especially by Somali pirates, needs global action. These events highlight the urgent need to secure vital sea routes for international trade.