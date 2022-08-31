Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud

File Photo, Twitter

Batting for the issue of LGBTQ+ rights, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud referred to the famous song ‘All you need is love’ sung by the legendary English rock band The Beatles.

Justice Chandrachud said that equality cannot be alone achieved by the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the IPC. It must also extend to all spheres of life, he said while speaking at an event organised by the British High Commission on Tuesday.

"Equality is not just achieved by the decriminalisation of section 377 of IPC alone, it must extend to all spheres of life including the home, the workplace, the public place, that we occupy."

"While the decision in Navtej (Sec 377) was momentous, we have a long way to go. The Beatles famously sang ‘All you need is love, love; Love is all you need’. At the risk of ruffling the feathers of music aficionados everywhere, I take the liberty to disagree with them and say - perhaps we need a little more than love. Structural changes as well as attitudinal changes are essential," he was quoted as saying.