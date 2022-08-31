Delhi LG Governor to take legal action against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi among others, know why

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena (file photo)

Delhi LG Governor VK Saxena to take legal action against several AAP leaders for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them during his tenure as Chairman of KVIC, LG House officials said on Wednesday, ANI reported.

The AAP leaders are Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others. Delhi LG termed AAP leaders' Rs 1,400-crore corruption charge against him a 'figment of their imagination', officials added.

