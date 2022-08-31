Arvind Kejriwal launches Delhi Model Virtual School: Here's how to apply for online classes | Photo: Twitter

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, announced the launch of the Delhi Model Virtual School on Wednesday and said that learners from all around the nation will be eligible for admission. On Wednesday, the application period to enroll in 9th class for the upcoming academic year 2022–2023 started.

The school serves grades 9 through 12. For major competitive examinations, including NEET, CUET, and JEE, students will receive skill-based instruction and appropriate preparation programmes from top experts.

At an online media briefing, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that "admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET, and JEE along with skill-based training." According to the chief minister, the country's first virtual school will mark a significant development in the field of education.

"There are many children who cannot go to school since there are issues like the school being far away or other obstacles. Many parents do not get their daughters educated since they don't want to send them out." According to Kejriwal, the lectures would be recorded and made available online in addition to the online classes.

Here's how to apply – Process and other important details

Candidates must prove that they have successfully completed 8th grade at a reputable institution. Anyone between the ages of 13 and 18 may register. Candidates must first go to the official website, www.dmvs.ac.in. Once registered, the candidate will receive a special ID and password for accessing the learning management system.

Then, students can access recorded lessons, supplementary learning materials, tutorials, and online assessments in addition to participating in virtual classes. The platform is available around-the-clock.

(With inpust from ANI)