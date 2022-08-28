Delhi: Woman found dead in office with throat slit, her boss among 5 arrested

File photo

A Delhi man, with four others, has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old employee for pushing for marriage, police said on Sunday. Anuj, the key accused, hatched a conspiracy along with his four other accomplices to kill the woman with whom he reportedly had an extramarital affair, police said.

The victim was his employee and was not aware that the accused was already married, they said. The accused hired a contract killer and fixed the deal at Rs 2 lakh, and paid half of the sum in advance.

According to police, they received a call on Saturday around 7 pm telling them that a woman was lying in a pool of blood at an office in Timber market, Kewal Park, of Azadpur. When police reached the spot they found the woman with her throat slit and blood all around her. She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Other accused have been identified as Jai Prakash, 28, Pankaj, 22, Shyam Sunder, 25, and Sumit, 26, they said. A sixth accused, Sharif, has been absconding, police said.

A senior police officer said that the office was being run in the name of Singh & Brothers Financial Service allegedly in a tie-up with Bajaj Finance. The victim was employed as a tele-caller in this office.

A case of murder was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said. A police team analysed the CCTV footage in the locality which showed two men entering the stairway leading to the office at 6.17 pm and coming out after two-three minutes, with one of them carrying a backpack, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Delhi Victim was in relationship with accused. Accused told police that on knowing he was married, victim pressurized him to leave his wife and marry her or she will expose him in society: Usha Rangnani, DCP, Northwest, Delhi, on motif behind murder of woman in Azadpur https://t.co/jIqoFhUxUu pic.twitter.com/Z3jtMOo948 August 28, 2022

The owner of the office, Anuj, who had last spoken to the woman around 6.18 pm, and claimed to have heard her shrieks on the phone, was also interrogated.

READ | Twin Towers Demolition: Man oversleeps in nearby apartment after missing deadline, evacuated before explosion

Initially, he feigned ignorance about the possible motive of murder, but later his involvement in the killing was exposed, she said. When police searched the purse of the deceased, a brand new 'mangal sutra' along with a photograph of Anuj was found. Anuj eventually broke down and confessed his involvement in the crime, the officer said.

"Anuj stated that he was married and had been in an extra-marital affair with the victim for the last two-three years, and hid from her that he was married. Of late, the victim had been pushing him to marry her at the earliest. Fed up with her continuous nagging approach, he decided to bump her off and discussed it with one of his employees, Jai Prakash," the officer said.

When police reached the spot they found the woman with her throat slit and blood all around her. She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.