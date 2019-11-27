Direct Delhi Police to bring Sunanda Pushkar's tweets on record, Shashi Tharoor urges court; order reserved

As investigations to unravel the mysterious death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar still continues, Tharoor on Tuesday filed a special petition urging the special court to direct Delhi police to pull out various tweets of the latter to ascertain her state of mind before her death. The court has reserved its order on the plea and is likely to pass judgment on it on December 12, 2019.

The Congress leader stated to the special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that the Delhi Police has still not been able to find out the cause of death in the case to date.

"Till 2018, they didn't know it (the reason of death). Then a new board was formed (for her autopsy)... They (police) argued on charge and the documents were placed, particularly the psychological autopsy report, which says suicide cannot be the cause of death. Twitter account of the deceased is important to check when we are checking the state of mind. They seized three Blackberry phones of the deceased on January 30, 2014. They sent it to CFSL and asked to provide WhatsApp, Twitter, Call Logs, SMS, Images data. They have picked and chosen the data they want to use," PTI quoted senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, as saying to the court.

Tharoor said that her twitter timeline reveals a lot about her mental health before her death. "There is a timeline, there are so many tweets which can show her mindset. How can they (police) say this is irrelevant... I (Tharoor) am just saying through my application that they should produce the documents which are in my favour. They have mentioned a conclusion based on a tweet and today they say they don't have it. During the course of investigation it came to the notice that the deceased and her husband were very active on social media. In order to seek relevant information, call logs, SMS, Twitter, Facebook, BBM etc were scanned. Since the material, which is in public domain, you have it in the two phones seized by you, but you won't rely on it because it does not suit you," he said.

However, the Delhi Police called the application moved by Tharoor in the special court as 'vague', adding that he was deliberately trying to sabotage a trial in the case. Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the capital on the night of January 17, 2014.

On August 31, 2019, the Delhi police urged a court in Delhi to frame charges against Congress parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor for allegedly abetting suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The police told Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that Pushkar committed suicide because of the mental torture and extra-marital relations.

According to Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, Tharoor and Pakistani journalist Meher Tarar spent three nights together in Dubai, as per the statement of Sunanda Pushkar’s journalist-friend.

Tharoor was charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).