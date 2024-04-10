Dibrugarh Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam, consisting of 10 Assembly segments.

The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha elections will take place this year, with the Election Commission of India announcing the voting and result dates on March 16th.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Dibrugarh constituency will be held on April 19 ( Phase 1 ).

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Dibrugarh Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases. As of now, Sarbananda Sonowal from BJP has been declared as their candidate from Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rameswar Teli, representing the BJP, emerged victorious as the Member of Parliament for Dibrugarh. He secured a total of 659,583 votes, while his closest competitor, Paban Singh Ghatowar of the INC, received 295,017 votes. Teli's triumph was substantial, with a commanding margin of 364,566 votes.