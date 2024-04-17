Twitter
'Determined to free country from menace of Naxalism': Amit Shah after 29 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

He further said that the 'offensive policy' of the government and the efforts of security forces have confined Naxalism to a small area today.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 05:49 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security forces for the encounter operation in Chhattisgarh in which 29 Naxalites were killed and said that the government is determined to free the country of this menace.

Shah said that Naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and bright future of youth. Taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah said, "Today, the security forces killed down a large Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured."

He further said that the "offensive policy" of the government and the efforts of security forces have confined Naxalism to a small area today.

"Naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and bright future of youth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are determined to free the country from the menace of Naxalism. Due to the offensive policy of the government and the efforts of the security forces, Naxalism has been confined to a small area today. Soon Chhattisgarh and the entire country will be completely Naxal-free," the Home Minister added. 

Earlier in the day, 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region, officials said."On April 16, 2024, a joint search team comprising of Kanker DRG and BSF was launched for searching operations in the Chhottebetiya PS limit area in Kanker District," police stated.

They further stated that at around 2 pm, there was an exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces comprising the Binagunda-Koragutta jungles of the Chhottebetiya Police Station area of Kanker District.

"After the encounter, the area was searched and 29 Naxal dead bodies, along with a huge cache of AK 47 rifles, INSAS/SLR/Carbine/. 303 rifles and huge quantities of arms ammunition, were recovered from the spot. Three of the jawans were injured in the encounter and their condition is out of danger," it stated. The police stated that the injured jawans were being airlifted to a higher centre for better treatment.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

