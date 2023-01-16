Delhi weather update: Another cold wave to hit Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, fog predicted in some NCR areas

Delhi-NCR is to witness an intense cold wave for the next three days starting Monday. As freezy winds continue to batter the plains of north and northwest India the India Meteorological Departments has predicted the minimum temperature to drop in various locations to the range of 3 to 5 degree Celsius.

Beginning on January 16, the minimum temperature in Delhi is forecast to drop to 3 degrees Celsius, while several areas of northwest and central India will likely see a minimum temperature drop of about 2 degrees Celsius between January 17 and 18.

According to the weather agency, a cold wave is expected to start on January 15 and likely linger till January 20 in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other NCR cities. In the capital, the temperature is also soon to reach 0 degrees Celsius.

The national capital had already witnessed a severe cold wave from Jan 5 to Jan 9. The agency states that dense fog will be witnessed in Delhi-NCR from Jan 16 to Jan 21.

Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to witness cold waves to severe cold waves in the cities.

From January 16 to January 18, isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan may see ground frost. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir may see moderate rainfall or snowfall from January 18.

Even though the meteorological office has predicted a further drop in the minimum temperature over the next several days due to dry weather, nighttime temperatures in the majority of Kashmiri locations have already dropped below the freezing point.

Beginning on the night of January 18, a western disturbance is anticipated to strike the western Himalayan region. Under its influence, light to moderate isolated or scattered snowfall or rain is anticipated to fall between January 18 and January 20, 2023, over Jammu and Kashmir, Ldakh-Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

There is a good chance that many areas of northwest and central India will have another 2-degree Celsius drop in lowest temperatures before January 17 and a gradual rise of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from January 18 to January 20.

Additionally, until January 19th, 2023, cold wave conditions are extremely likely to affect Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.