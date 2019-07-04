Delhi University Admission cut-off: Marginal drop in DU's 2nd cut-off, popular courses closed for unreserved category

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in enchanted valleys of Kashmir

Benefits of drinking jaggery tea

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi University Admission cut-off: Marginal drop in DU's 2nd cut-off, popular courses closed for unreserved category

More than 23,700 students were admitted to the university after the first cut-off list was declared, which came out late on June 27.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2019, 12:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi University announced a second cut-off list Wednesday evening with a marginal drop in marks required for admission to undergraduate courses, while a majority of North Campus colleges closed admission to various courses, including English and Political Science, for unreserved category students.

A few colleges also closed admission to courses like Psychology and History (Honours) for the category.

Hindu College, which had announced the highest cut-off in the first list at 99 per cent for Political Science (Honours), closed admission for Honours courses for English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Sociology for the unreserved category.

However, a drop of 0.5 to 1 per cent was announced by the college for these courses in reserved categories.

Lady Sri Ram college closed admission for all courses except English Honours.

For the unreserved category, Sri Ram College of Commerce closed admission to Economic Honours but brought down the cut-off for B.Com by 1 per cent.

Kamla Nehru college closed admission for unreserved category for Honours courses in Political Science, Geography, History and Sociology while it kept the same cut-off for Psychology.

As many as 3,67,895 candidates had registered themselves on the varsity's portal for admission till June 22, with 2,58,388 going ahead with the process and making payments.

The document verification, approval of admission and fee payment for the second cut-off will be carried out from July 4 to 6.

More than 23,700 students were admitted to the university after the first cut-off list was declared, which came out late on June 27. 

According to the university's authorities, 23,780 admissions took place till Tuesday.

University authorities said this year, colleges have over-admitted students and hence are treading cautiously with respect to the second cut-off list.

"As we have received over admissions even under the first list. The number of seats, however, remains limited. Students cannot expect the cut-off to fall down much even in subsequent lists. Only a marginal drop can be expected, especially in the most sought-after courses," said Rajeev Gupta, head, DU Admissions Committee.

The third cut-off list will be announced on July 9. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

TMC MGNREGA protest begins today; sit-in to be live-streamed: Check latest developments

LPG price hike: 19-kg commercial gas cylinders to cost more in Delhi as prices surge by Rs 209; check latest rates

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos with groom Salim Karim go viral

Afghan embassy in India ceases operations due to ‘lack of diplomatic support’

Who is Shahnawaz, engineer from Delhi, suspected ISIS terrorist arrested by Delhi Police?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE