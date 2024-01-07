Headlines

After making one of the worst-rated Hindi movies, this director's next three films grossed Rs 1487 crore, he is...

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah, check details

'Dhakka mat maaro': Bobby Deol asks his bodyguards to calm down after they push his fans at Animal success party

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

India

Delhi weather: Capital to experience cold wave conditions, IMD predicts rain in some parts of North India

The weather service forecasted that on January 8–10, there would be a new round of rain and a chance of thunderstorms or hailstorms over Northwest and Central India

Varnika

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 07:45 AM IST

With maximum temperatures falling below average, severe cold weather was experienced on Sunday morning in many parts of northern India and some central regions of the nation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a new forecast indicating that cold wave conditions were experienced in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The situation is expected to persist for two days.

 The IMD said in a statement,"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during next 2 days and significant decrease thereafter."

Also, the weather service forecasted that on January 8–10, there would be a new round of rain and a chance of thunderstorms or hailstorms over Northwest and Central India (Rajasthan and West Mathura).

Over northwest India, the weather department predicted that a dense to very dense fog would persist for the next two days before progressively clearing.

According to the IMD, there's a strong likelihood that some areas of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan will see dense to very dense fog conditions for a few hours on the 07th, followed by isolated pockets of dense fog for the next two days.

