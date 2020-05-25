Delhi's Rail Bhavan to be shut again after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The headquarters on Indian Railways in Delhi, Rail Bhavan, will be closed for two days starting May 26 as one more employee tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. This is the second time in a fortnight that the Bhavan will be closed for sanitisation.

Reports have said that while the office in the building will remain shut for two days, the entire fourth floor will be closed till May 29. The entire building will be sanitised. During this period employees will work from home, an order said.

"Some Officials of Railway Board have recently tested COVID-positive. Accordingly, it has been decided to close all Offices at Rail Bhavan on 26th and 27th May 2020 to carry out intensive sanitization of rooms and common areas," an order said after the fifth case was reported.

The fifth case that has been reported in less than two weeks in the building is a fourth-grade multitasking staffer who attended office till last Tuesday. Nine people who came in contact with him have been sent to home quarantine, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

On May 24, a senior officer of the Railways had tested positive for COVID-19.