'Delhi Riots a planned conspiracy, Congress leaders gave hate speech, instigated violence': Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday replied in the Lok Sabha to the discussion over the recent communal clashes in Delhi that led to riots, specifically in the northeastern region of the national capital. Shah condoled the deaths of the 52 people that occurred in the clashes and thanked the Delhi Police for bringing an end to the violence within 36 hours.

"I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families. I would like to place on record that after February 25, no incident of riots took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots," said the Home Minister.

He said that the Delhi Police did a commendable job in confining the violence to just 4% of the city's area and to 13% of the population.

Home Minister Shah also insisted that the Delhi Riots were a planned conspiracy by the opposition and accused several Congress leaders of instigating the riots with hate speeches. Reminding the grand old party of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that occurred during the Congress regime, Shah assured that no conspirator in the communal violence will go scot-free.

"We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to," Amit Shah said in the Parliament.

"Ek badi party ki rally hui, "Ghar ke bahar niklo", "Yeh aar paar ki ladai hai" kaha gaya, yeh hate speech nahi lagti aapko?" Shah asked.

He further said that around 60 social media accounts were created on 22nd February and were closed down on 26th February. "The police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate. I assure the House that the Delhi Police will hold a thorough investigation into this incident," Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that it is being ensured that no action is taken against any innocent person. Over 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered and 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meetings of the peace committee have taken place since February 25. Around 700 FIRs have been registered since February 27.

Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi, the minister said.