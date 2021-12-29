Delhi records 923 new COVID-19 cases, 86% more than yesterday; Mumbai logs 2510 fresh cases

A massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and Mumbai has been witnessed once again, as the total number of cases being reported daily has nearly doubled on Wednesday. This has sparked a wave of concern among the authorities and residents.

According to official data provided by the government of Delhi, the national capital has recorded a total of 932 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is 86 percent more than the cases recorded on Tuesday. The positivity rate of the virus in Delhi has jumped to 1.29 percent.

As per the notice released by the Delhi government, there are a total of 2191 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The government has further said that the existing restrictions will continue in the city till the COVID-19 situation is under control.

Delhi reports 923 positive cases, zero deaths and 344 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 2,191



Total positive cases 14,45,102

Apart from Delhi, a COVID-19 spike has also been recorded in Mumbai. The city has recorded a total of 2,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to reports. The active number of cases in Mumbai has also jumped up, despite the night curfew in the city.

Earlier today, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had said that the daily cases in Mumbai may go above 2000 soon, but the civic bodies are fully prepared to tackle them. The government is also focusing on the vaccination of adults and children in the state.

In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, both Delhi and Maharashtra have imposed a night curfew ahead of New Year’s Eve on December 31. The Maharashtra government has also issued new curbs for New Year celebrations in the state.

The Delhi government has imposed a yellow alert in the city in view of the COVID-19 spike and the spread of the Omicron variant. Under this, many restrictions such as the closure of schools, gyms, spas, and other places where gatherings are possible have been imposed.