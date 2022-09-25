Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi rains: Capital braces for more rainfall today, check IMD update

Delhi rains: Moderate to heavy rainfall continued in parts of the national capital on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

Delhi rains: Capital braces for more rainfall today, check IMD update
File photo

Delhi on Saturday received rainfall for the third consecutive day causing traffic snarls at some places, even as the minimum temperature settled a notch above the normal for the season.

The national capital received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi weather on Sunday

The IMD said a generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital on Sunday (September 25) and Monday (September 26).

Moderate to heavy rainfall continued in parts of Delhi, and the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, gauged 6 mm of rainfall after 8:30 am on Saturday.

With incessant rainfall, Delhi witnessed a sharp drop in mercury, as the maximum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

READ | Delhi: AAP alleges Rs 84 crore scam in garbage processing, MCD rejects allegations

According to the weather department, light to moderate intensity rain occurred over and in the adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh). The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 100 per cent, according to the IMD data.

Delhi's air quality

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'good' (41) category around 7 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Private school student shoots at principal after being scolded for fighting with peer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.