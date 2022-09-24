Delhi: Vehicles without this certificate to attract Rs 10,000 fine from October 1

File photo

To prevent air pollution levels in Delhi, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be implemented in the national capital from October 1. Besides, to reduce vehicular pollution, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates will be checked. If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners have to fine of up to Rs 10,000.

So, if you have not done a pollution test of your vehicle or you do not have a valid PUC, then get it done within a week. Otherwise, you may have to face problems from 1st October.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.

Joint Commissioner of Transport Department Navalendra Kumar Singh has said that if there is no valid PUC, Rs 10,000 challan will be issued. Also, notices have been sent by the Transport Department to 15,000 people who have not got their vehicle's pollution checked for a long time. They have been warned to do so within 15 days, otherwise, Rs 10,000 challan will be issued to each of them, he said.

The Joint Commissioner said that from January 1 to September 20 this year, enforcement teams have issued challans to 15,523 vehicle owners, while 5,596 old vehicles have been confiscated and sent for scrap.

Stubble burning and vehicular pollution are among the key reasons for air pollution in the national capital in October and November every year.