Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi: Vehicles without this certificate to attract Rs 10,000 fine from October 1

Delhi: Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants including CO2 after which they are given PUC certificates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Delhi: Vehicles without this certificate to attract Rs 10,000 fine from October 1
File photo

To prevent air pollution levels in Delhi, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be implemented in the national capital from October 1. Besides, to reduce vehicular pollution, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates will be checked. If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners have to fine of up to Rs 10,000. 

So, if you have not done a pollution test of your vehicle or you do not have a valid PUC, then get it done within a week. Otherwise, you may have to face problems from 1st October.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.

Joint Commissioner of Transport Department Navalendra Kumar Singh has said that if there is no valid PUC, Rs 10,000 challan will be issued. Also, notices have been sent by the Transport Department to 15,000 people who have not got their vehicle's pollution checked for a long time. They have been warned to do so within 15 days, otherwise, Rs 10,000 challan will be issued to each of them, he said. 

READ | Video: Delhi Police explains how to stay calm at traffic signal

The Joint Commissioner said that from January 1 to September 20 this year, enforcement teams have issued challans to 15,523 vehicle owners, while 5,596 old vehicles have been confiscated and sent for scrap.

Stubble burning and vehicular pollution are among the key reasons for air pollution in the national capital in October and November every year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.