World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul's fifty guides India to 208/8 after Rabada's fifer on rain-hit day

Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'

Year Ender 2023: Between Dunki vs Salaar, Barbenhemier, and Oh My Gadar, how box office 'clash' saw its death this year

Delhi Police receives call of 'blast' near Israel Embassy, nothing suspicious found

Delhi Police receives call of 'blast' near Israel Embassy, nothing suspicious found

Delhi Police Crime Unit team and forensics team are present on the spot. Also, Forensic Science Laboratory sources said that till now nothing has been found on the spot.

ANI

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a blast had been carried out near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening, however, officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident. 

The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm. "So far nothing has been found at the location," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said. 

Delhi Police Crime Unit team and forensics team are present on the spot. Also, Forensic Science Laboratory sources said that till now nothing has been found on the spot. 

"Search is ongoing. The sound of a blast was heard from a security official standing there," FSL sources said. 

A security guard standing near the embassy said, "I heard a loud noise at around 5 pm. The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke going up near a tree." In this regard, sources in the special cell have said that no such blast occurred here. Further details are awaited.

