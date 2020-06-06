Delhi Police Inspector found dead in car under mysterious circumstances
He was a 1998-batch officer and was posted at Delhi Police's Special Cell.
An Inspector attached with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Saturday.
The car was parked outside a shop on the Rampura main road in Keshav Puram at around 11 am, a senior police officer said.
He has been identified as 45-year-old Vishal Khanwalkar. He was a 1998-batch officer and was posted at Delhi Police's Special Cell.
A call was received by the police at around 4:30 pm regarding an unconscious person lying in a car at Rampura main road in Keshav Puram, following which a team was rushed to the spot.
The officer was taken to the BJRM hospital where he was declared dead. His body was sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited.
An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of death.