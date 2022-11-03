Search icon
Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage 4 implemented in NCR, Air Quality Commission issues orders

Air Quality Commission has issued orders to control declining air quality as GRAP Stage 4 has been implemented in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

After a mild improvement in the Delhi air quality on Wednesday, the pollution level has again slipped to the 'severe' category today (November 3). The Delhi air quality index (AQI) stands at 426. Unfavourable meteorological conditions added with stubble burning in the neighbouring states and vehicular emission. 

GRAP Stage 4 has been implemented in Delhi. As per the order released, it will be implemented immediately by all agencies concerned in the NCR region. All actions under Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the GRAP will continue to remain active.

The subcommittee assessed the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region on November 3, 2022, with a focus on the "severe +" air quality index and weather predictions. The subcommittee concluded that the actions outlined under stage IV of the GRAP - "Severe +0 Air Quality (Delhi AQI>450)" - shall go into place right away in an effort to stop the spread of air quality risks.

The air quality level is most likely to remain the same in future. keeping in view of the situation, Air Quality Commission has issued a few guidelines to control the air quality. 

Here are the new orders to be followed in Delhi:

  • Diesel trucks have been banned from entering Delhi, CNG and electric trucks will be able to run
  • Other than vehicles carrying essential goods, no medium and big vehicles can run even inside the city
  • Ban on BS-4 diesel vehicles in the national capital and cities adjoining capital
  • Industries that are not running on clean fuel has been banned, the exemption for emergency industries like milk, dairy, medicines and medical goods
  • There is also a ban on the construction of major projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission and pipelines
  • In government and private offices, 50 percent of staff will work from home (depending on the state government)
  • The state government can take decisions like running schools, colleges, educational institutes, vehicles on odd-even.
