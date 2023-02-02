Delhi-Mumbai Expressway toll rates revealed, 8 entry points between Delhi-Jaipur, exact Gurgaon-Dausa travel time detail

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: The toll tax will not be charged at entry. When you exit the expressway, you will be asked to pay up the amount.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Mumbai Expressways on February 12. The expressway will connect Delhi and Mumbai directly and will bring down the travel time between the two cities by over 12 hours. It currently takes 24 hours to travel between the two cities. After this, the travel time will be reduced to just 12 hours. However, the whole expressway will not be inaugurated this month. The Sohna-Dausa section will be inaugurated by PM Modi. This section will reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur by over two hours. Delhi-Jaipur transit currently takes around 6 hours -- it will be brought down to 4 hours. The tentative toll rates for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway have been revealed.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will start from Sohna's Alipur. It will go till Dausa for now which is around 70 kms from Jaipur. Commuters will have to take an exit from Dausa for Jaipur. By 2025, a new link road will also be built connecting Dausa and Jaipur. For now, people will have to make do with the four-lane Agra-Jaipur highway. The travel time between Gurgaon and Dausa will be around 2.15-2.30 hours. This means, a person can reach the Rajasthan capital in four hours.

NHAI has made all the preparations for the inauguration event. The Delhi-Mumbai distance will be reduced by 150 km after this expressway is made.

Meanwhile, there will be eight entries and exits between Delhi and Dausa. There will be entry-exits at Alipur, 10 kms from Alipur, at 20 km point, 34 km point, 67 km point, 102 km point, 121 km point and 181 km point. The total distance is 120 km.

The toll tax will not be charged at entry. When you exit the expressway, you will be asked to pay up the amount. The money will be in accordance with the kilometres travelled. Fastag will be used for toll collection.

According to ETV, the toll rate will be Rs 2.19 per kilometre. This means the toll amount will be over Rs 460 for Sohna-Dausa transit. There is no official confirmation for the same.

The maximum speed allowed will be 120 km per hour. Over 90 resting points will be made all along the Expressway. It will be the world's longest expressway. It will also have an electric lane, India's first ever.

The Delhi-Jaipur distance is around 278 km.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also boost connectivity with the upcoming Jewar Airport.