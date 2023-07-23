Headlines

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

Maharashtra’s Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

The DMRC has issued an important update regarding the services of the Delhi Metro Blue Line, as the timings of the metro will be slightly delayed on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an important update regarding the timings of the Delhi Metro Blue Line on Sunday, July 23, since the services of the Noida to Dwarka train seem to be running delayed early in the morning.

According to the official statement of the DMRC, the metro services on the Blue Line, i.e., Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will be undergoing maintenance work on Sunday morning, due to which the timings of the same will be regulated.

The maintenance work is taking place between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House, two of the busiest stations in the Delhi Metro. The notice by DMRC has issued the timings for which the Blue Line services will be disrupted.

In an official press release, the DMRC said, “To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on 23rd July 2023 (Sunday), train services on the Line will be regulated."

The statement further said, “Train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations till 06:00 AM from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till the resumption of train services on this section i.e., up to 06:00 AM.”

DMRC said, “Till 06:00 AM, commuters on Blue Line, who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House Stations or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use Yellow & Violet lines (Vice versa) to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk stations and continue their travel on Blue line.”

The train services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City metro station will start at 8:00 am on Sunday morning, according to the schedule issued by the DMRC. Further, regular announcements will also be made inside the trains and at stations to make sure that the commuters are aware of the new timings.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

No Twitter Blue can make you feel blue as Elon Musk plans new restrictions

Manipur violence: House of main suspect who paraded naked woman set on fire, 3 accused still unidentified

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Who is IAS Ranu Sahu, arrested by ED in Chhattisgarh's alleged coal levy scam?

Viral video: Little girl's adorable recreation of SRK-Aishwarya’s 'Devdas' scene wins hearts

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE