Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an important update regarding the timings of the Delhi Metro Blue Line on Sunday, July 23, since the services of the Noida to Dwarka train seem to be running delayed early in the morning.

According to the official statement of the DMRC, the metro services on the Blue Line, i.e., Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will be undergoing maintenance work on Sunday morning, due to which the timings of the same will be regulated.

The maintenance work is taking place between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House, two of the busiest stations in the Delhi Metro. The notice by DMRC has issued the timings for which the Blue Line services will be disrupted.

In an official press release, the DMRC said, “To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on 23rd July 2023 (Sunday), train services on the Line will be regulated."

The statement further said, “Train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations till 06:00 AM from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till the resumption of train services on this section i.e., up to 06:00 AM.”

DMRC said, “Till 06:00 AM, commuters on Blue Line, who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House Stations or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use Yellow & Violet lines (Vice versa) to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk stations and continue their travel on Blue line.”

The train services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City metro station will start at 8:00 am on Sunday morning, according to the schedule issued by the DMRC. Further, regular announcements will also be made inside the trains and at stations to make sure that the commuters are aware of the new timings.

