Delhi Metro issues travel advisory for New Year’s Eve, no exit from Rajiv Chowk after 9 pm on December 31

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) released a travel advisory for commuters to ease overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic on New Year’s Eve i.e. December 31 (Thursday) and urged Delhi Metro travellers to plan their journey according to the updated timings of Metro trains on December 31.

As per the new rules, exit from the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be permitted after 9 pm, and the DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

“New Year Eve Update! To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2020), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. The entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train. Please plan your journey accordingly,” the DMRC announced on social media platform Twitter.

New Year Eve Update To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2020), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train. Please plan your journey accordingly. December 30, 2020

Several cities in the country have imposed curfews and implemented other guidelines ahead of New Year’s Eve due to coronavirus. The Delhi Police have warned against any public events or terrace parties on Thursday (December 31). The authorities in Noida earlier instructed no more than 100 people will be allowed in a single venue. The owners of all hotels, restaurants and clubs organising parties and events in Gautam Budh Nagar on December 31 would have to obtain permission from the district magistrate or commissioner of police (CP) for any functions on New Year’s Eve, according to reports.

In Mumbai, gatherings are allowed later than 11 pm as long as there are small groups who can maintain social distancing. There isn't a fixed limit on the number of people who can gather -- the guidelines are based on the space available to you. Churches in the city will complete New Year's Eve mass celebrations before 9 pm on December 31 by maintaining social distance and safety measures. Masses will be held online. People who want to attend offline will be allowed on a pre-registration basis.

The Bengaluru police Monday imposed a curfew in the city on New Year’s Eve, while the Karnataka government said it will come up with guidelines to ensure ‘simple’ New Year celebrations.