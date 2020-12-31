From delicious food, to foot-tapping music: Here is how Delhi eateries are preparing for NYE

We must all agree that 2020 was one miserable year, and people would be enthusiastically stepping out of their houses to say goodbye to this dreadful year. However, the celebrations will take place in adherence to safety and social distancing.

The eateries, small and big, are fully prepared to receive visitors who want to beat the coronavirus blues. This year-ender will be marked by great food, music, and dancing.

From lavish buffets, to live bands and DJ nights, establishments are leaving no stones unturned t make New Year's eve a memorable one.

RYU, an Asian-themed bar and diner is organising a DJ night with special packages for food and drinks, including a free flow of imported and Indian-made foreign liquor. Ardor 2.1, which will be serving the best of European, Chinese, Continental and Indian cuisine, is also hosting a DJ battle between DJ Mirage and DJ Shabz.

Social, the all-day cafe and bar chain, is hosting "NYE 2021: The Party You Deserve" in its four outlets in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). The menu would consist of 'Lucknowee Chicken Biryani'', ''Paharganj Shakarkandi Chaat'', ''The Lebanese Tikka'' and ''Oh My Gosht Nihari with Sheermaal''.

If you are looking for a quiet dinner then Kiyan and Chi Ni, the two restaurants of The Roseate prove to be the best option. The restaurant has an outdoor cabana dining experience where you can relish a delicious buffet in a stunning alfresco setting. The delicious dishes include herb roast leg of lamb, orange and cajun spiced rubbed whole chicken, gravlax (a Scandinavian dish of dry-cured salmon marinated in herbs) with fennel salad and wellington (an English puff pastry stuffed with chicken and corn or spinach and mushroom).

Meanwhile, five-star restaurants are providing their own offer to have a breakfast spread after a long and drunken New Year's eve.

According to PTI, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, is providing luxurious accommodation with a complimentary breakfast for Rs 8,000, the Hilton Garden Inn, Saket is offering staycation, along with a full-fledged festive treat, at a price of Rs 12,500.

he ITC Maurya, New Delhi, besides giving a bouquet of offers for the festive meal, including the special ''mid-night buffet'' from 12:30 AM-3:00 AM, is laying out mouth-watering brunches at its signature restaurants on January 1, PTI added.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the New Year, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for New Year's Eve which will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles and will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm in the city.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle and outer circle of Connaught Place without valid passes, the advisory added.