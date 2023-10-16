Headlines

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 17-km priority section of RapidX project to be inaugurated on this date; check stations, route

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024: When to expect datesheet? Details here

Meet IIM graduate whose wife declined Rs 1 crore salary job to build Rs 4000 crore company with him

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj makers announce ticket rates at Rs 112 across nation, here's how to watch

SC to deliver verdict tomorrow on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 17-km priority section of RapidX project to be inaugurated on this date; check stations, route

The 17 km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot includes 4 elevated stations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

RapidX news: The 17 Km priority section on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is set to be launched on October 20, PTI reported. NCRTC officials said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the section on Friday. The priority section is Sahibabad to Duhai Depot which includes 4 elevated stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, and Duhai Depot. 

Once completed, India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. It is one of the three rapid rail corridors planned under Phase I of the RapidX project managed by NCRTC. 

With an operational speed of 160 kmph, the distance between Delhi and Meerut will be covered in less than 60 minutes. The average speed of RAPIDX trains will be 100 kmph. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), between Delhi and Meerut. The entire 82 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025, the NCRTC had earlier said.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS ticket price

Delhi-Meerut RRTS line’s fare structure, prices and rules have not been announced yet. That will be done closer to the start of operations.

RRTS trains

The trains are similar to metro trains in look but their coaches are equipped with features like luggage carriers and mini screens. They feature several commuter-centric facilities such as overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, mobile and laptop charging facility at every seat. Each train will have one premium-class car with wider seats, more legroom, and coat hangers. The trains will also come equipped with a vending machine facility.

READ | Delhi-NCR news: Runway, ATC, road connecting Noida Airport to Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be ready soon; check updates

