Meet India's richest woman in retail sector who leads billion-dollar company, her net worth is...

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her 'disastrous' ramp walk, netizens say 'nepo careless walking'

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Tejas: Action-packed glimpse of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be unveiled at India vs Pakistan World Cup match

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Kohli's love for the big stage, reveals Suresh Raina

Delhi-NCR news: Runway, ATC, road connecting Noida Airport to Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be ready soon; check updates

As per the officials' statement, the Noida International Airport's runway is 70% complete. The airstrip work is targeted to be completed by February-March 2024.

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Noida International Airport: The runway and the air traffic control (ATC) tower of the upcoming Noida International Airport are expected to be ready by March 2024, according to an official release.

S P Goyal, the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and additional chief secretary of civil Aviation, UP government, reviewed the progress of the greenfield project at the site on Friday.

"First of all, the construction work of the ATC tower was reviewed. The ATC tower is to be built with eight floors, out of which the work of six floors has been completed and the work of the last two floors is underway. The height of the ATC tower is 30 meters and the construction will be completed by February 2024,” the official release said.

“The construction work of the runway at the airport is almost 70 per cent complete. The airstrip work is targeted to be completed by February-March 2024,” the statement added.

During the on-site review, Goyal was accompanied by Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Vir Singh and Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann, COO Kiran Jain, District Magistrate Manish Verma, Yamuna Authority's officer-on-special duty Shailendra Bhatia, among others.

Schnellmann informed Goyal that about 7,200 workers are working on the construction of the airport, located in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The additional chief secretary also took stock of the construction work of the interchange being built by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Dayanatpur to connect the airport.

The NHAI officials said the work of the road being built to connect the airport to Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be completed in time.

Goyal issued instructions to speed up the construction work and complete all the work within the stipulated period as per the concession agreement of the project, according to the statement.

The airport – billed to be India's largest upon completion – is scheduled to open for commercial operations by the end of next year after the first phase of development in over 1,300 hectares area.

The airport is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG for the UP government. Tata Projects are the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partners on the project. 

