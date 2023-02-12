Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 13 rapid trains to run in first phase, fare to be fixed at...

Delhi-Meerut RRTS | Representational Photo

India’s first rapid rail service is being readied to get operational in just three weeks. The first Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) train will run from Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad to Duhai Depot on a 17-km stretch. Trial runs are underway on this priority RRTS stretch and the first trains will start running from March 2023.

The rapid train will ply on five stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depot – in the first phase. Passengers will travel at 180 kms per hour. While a total of 30 trains are planned to run along the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route, 13 will be operating in the first phase.

Passengers will be able to buy tickets through mobile phones and cards. The train fare will be fixed at around Rs 2 per kilometre, estimates in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) reveal. The fare will be decided by the committee formed under the chairmanship of the judge, similar to Metro. The private agency won’t have the right to hike the fare later.

Facilities for passengers on board the rapid trains include Wi-Fi, mobile-USB charger, large windows, integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage storage, driver interaction system, dynamic route map, CCTV and infotainment system.

It will have separate coaches for women like Metro. Separate seats will also be provided for disabled. These can be folded when not being used. Chairs will be adjustable. There will also be special arrangements for passengers who are standing.

To lower the cost of patient travel, the trains will have a unique stretcher facility in the last compartment. Separate coaches can also be arranged for patients in case they are referred to Delhi from Meerut.

The entire Delhi-Meerut stretch is likely to be completed by 2025. The Sahibabad to Meerut stretch will be completed by March 2024 while the Delhi stretch will be finished by 2025. There will be a total of 24 stations on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Around 8 lakh passengers are expected to travel by the rapid train by 2024, reaching Meerut in an hour from the national capital. The RRTS will also have Delhi Metro connectivity, including rapid line connectivity at Munirka, INA and Aerocity.

