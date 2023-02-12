Search icon
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Metro connectivity at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar; stretch to open in…

The three stations on the Delhi stretch of the Meerut RRTS will provide Metro, as well as ISBT and Railway station connectivity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

Work on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) line is in full flow. The rapid rail going from the national capital to nearby areas in Uttar Pradesh will be the first one in NCR. The line will have connectivity at three different places in Delhi, moving on to Ghaziabad and then to Meerut. The line will have a total of 24 stations. The time taken to Meerut from Delhi will be under 60 minutes with a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

Trial runs on the priority 17-km section in Ghaziabad from Sahibabad to Duhai are already underway. The stretch of RRTS is expected to be opened this year. The sections in Delhi and towards Meerut from Duhai will be opened in later phases.

As per the plan, the complete RRTS will commence from Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, which will be the first point of connectivity in Delhi. The station will have Metro connectivity through Pink Line, railway connectivity through Hazrat Nizamuddin station and bus connectivity through Sarai Kale Khan ISBT.

The next station will be New Ashok Nagar which will provide Blue Line connectivity. The third station in Delhi will be Anand Vihar, which will again give train connectivity and bus connectivity through Railway Terminal and ISBT, as well as link to Blue and Pink Metro lines. Construction on the stretch is underway and the expected date of opening is June 2025.

QR code-based ticketing on RRTS

The RRTS will provide convenient QR-code based digital and paper ticketing facilities to passengers. It will have Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at the stations where National Common Mobility (NCM) card or open loop contactless card will reportedly be used. An app will be provided for recharge while vending machines will also be installed for paper QR tickets. 

