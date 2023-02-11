Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Sohna entry point to change face of south Gurgaon, these areas to benefit

With opening of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, real estate analysts expect a cascading effect on prices of properties in the region, both commercial and residential.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is in the news with the much-awaited opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot segment on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opening of the expressway stretch is expected to be a game-changer for south Gurugram, turning the region into a real estate hub.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) biggest project which will boost connectivity between national capital and economic capital. Travel time from Delhi to Mumbai will be cut by half from 24 hours to 12 hours. Similarly, the time to Jaipur will also come down to just two hours from Delhi.

Real estate analysts expect a cascading effect on prices of properties in the region, both commercial and residential. The Sohna entry point is being seen as a massive boon to spur the economic growth of south Gurgaon. The Sohna-Dausa stretch brings with it the potential to have a revitalising effect with several benefits for residents in the region.

"The project will gain new logistical connectivity to the entire Delhi-NCR region," Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said.

Stakeholders also expect the expressway to attract individual as well as institutional investors to put money in properties in the region. Sohna will become a connectivity hub in the times to come. Areas nearby and in south Gurgaon include Gurugram Sector 48, Sector 49, South City 2, Sohna Gurgaon Road, Sector 70, 72, 75.

"The government`s other game-changing infrastructure developments in the region like the Gurugram-Sohna Expressway, KMP Expressway, freight corridor, Orbital Rail Corridor, connectivity to the proposed Jewar International Airport, and easy access to the operational IGI airport etc. will be Sohna’s moment of glory," Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park said.

READ | Delhi-Mumbai expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch to be inaugurated by PM Modi on February 12

(Inputs from IANS)

