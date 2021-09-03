Delhi airport launches doorstep delivery of excess baggage by air and road

There is some good news for air travellers as Delhi Airport starts a new facility for its passengers. Delhi International Airport is launching the doorstep delivery of excess baggage for flyers at Terminal 3 of the airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday announced this pocket-friendly doorstep delivery service for excess baggage of passengers travelling through Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

DIAL is providing this facility in partnership with 'Avaan Excess' who will deliver the goods in 72 hours by air. If a passenger opts for delivery by road, the goods will reach the address within 4-7 days.

Officials said the booked baggage will also be insured by the concessionaire for safety. This facility is already available at the Chennai and Mumbai airports since 2020. For Delhi, till now goods use to be sent by air at Delhi airport.

With the new facility, now passengers will get the option of road route also. Passengers have to pay more money to send goods by air, but their expenses will be reduced significantly by road.

To avail the service, flyers can visit the 'Avaan Excess' counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to book their excess baggage. The service will be particularly helpful for senior citizens, officials from the Delhi airport said.

How much will be charged?

According to the information, Rs 101 per kg for baggage up to 7 kg by road and Rs 67 per kg for baggage up to 15 kg will be charged.

If you send your luggage by air, then for up to 7 kg you will have to pay Rs 236 per kg while for 15 kg you will have to pay Rs 183 per kg.