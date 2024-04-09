India

Delhi HC dismisses plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his ED arrest in liquor policy case

He is currently in judicial custody till April 15 in the Tihar jail.

Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by ED in Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody till April 15 in the Tihar jail. The court said Kejriwal's arrest by the central agency not in contravention of legal provisions. READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra; Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.