Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut in just 55 minutes on Rapid Rail, TOP SPEED revealed; rapid development planned in Sahibabad

The Rapid Rail that will connect Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut will run at a speed of 150 km per hour. The authorities conducted a trial run on Wednesday.

Via the Rapid Rail, people will be able to travel between Delhi and Meerut in just 50 minutes. The distance between Delhi and Meerut is just 82 kilometers.

Under the first phase of development, the Rapid Rail will run from Ghaziabad's Sahibabad till Durai. It will be a 17-km-long corridor. The authorities have set a goal to finish construction by 2023. Rapid rail's top speed is 180 km per hour.

Over Rs 30,274 crore will be spent on its development.

Rapid rail stations will have direct connection with Noida and Greater Noida. The authorities will run 114 buses on 17 routes.

In Ghaziabad, there will be seven rapid rail stations. Around these stations, development will be carried out in over 4041 hectare land.

These lands will be used to construct malls and residential buildings.

An IIT Roorkee team is studying how the project changes the surroundings in Ghaziabad and Meerut. A team on Monday reached Ghaziabad and Meerut to take an update of the mega-project.

The Ghaziabad-Meerut-Delhi rapid rail project will enhance connectivity between the three cities. It will also cause rapid development between them.

By November 2022, over Rs 11,000 crore had been spent on the project. The complete project is expected to be completed by 2025.

The RRTS corridor will have six coaches -- five standard coaches and one premium-class coach.

The size of land to be developed around the corridor: 815 hectares near Sahibabad station, 621 hectares near Ghaziabad, 1005 hectares near Guldhar, 440 hectares near Duhai, 373 hectares near Muradnagar, Modinagar, Jagran reported.